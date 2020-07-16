SCIENTISTS working on a Covid-19 vaccine are being targeted by state-backed Russian hackers.

The group of cyber criminals have attempted to steal data and information from UK academics and pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development in numerous attacks since February.

In a joint announcement, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), along with its American and Canadian counterparts, have urged those working on vaccine development and research to be aware of the attacks., which are still ongoing.

And for the first time, the UK has confirmed the group involved – APT29 – is connected to the Russian intelligence services, although would not say which one.

Experts have speculated for some time it is connected to the FSB – Russia’s spy agency.

APT29, also known as Dukes or Cozy Bear, is one of the groups involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee emails in the lead up to the US Presidential elections of 2016. It was behind the leak of hundreds of private emails, including those belonging to Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Known targets of APT29 include UK, US and Canadian vaccine research and development organisations. The group uses a variety of tools and techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware known as “WellMess” and “WellMail”.

More than 50 IP addresses have been linked to the attacks on the three countries, but no information has been obtained, according to the NCSC.

The attacks are an attempt to steal information about vaccine research, as well as the research itself, the intelligence department confirmed.

NCSC Director of Operations, Paul Chichester, said: “We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Working with our allies, the NCSC is committed to protecting our most critical assets and our top priority at this time is to protect the health sector.

“We would urge organisations to familiarise themselves with the advice we have published to help defend their networks.”

The NCSC has previously warned that APT groups have been targeting organisations involved in both national and international COVID-19 responses.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman criticised the attacks and said: “The attacks which are taking place against scientists and others doing vital work to combat coronavirus are despicable. “Working with our allies, we will call out those who seek to do us harm in cyber space and hold them to account”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health.

“The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account.”