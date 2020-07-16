A man has been arrested after more than a dozen people were injured in a reported 'gas attack' in a London shop.

Emergency services were called to Selfridges on Duke Street in the city at around 1.44pm on Thursday to reports of an incident.

It is believed two men got into an altercation before one sprayed the other with a "CS gas-like substance".

Nine shoppers were injured in the attack.

Ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team were deployed to the area.

In a statement, police said: "Police were called to a shop in Oxford Street, W1, on Thursday, 16 July, at 13.39hrs to reports of a disturbance.

READ MORE: Lyra McKee murder investigation sees man arrested on firearms charges

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). It was reported that a man, in his 20s, had been detained by security staff after he sprayed another man with an unknown substance, which causes similar effects to CS gas.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody.

"A group of nine members of the public have been treated at the scene for effects of the spray. Enquiries continue."

A spokeswoman for Selfridges confirmed to The Herald that police remain in attendance, and that all staff and customers who were checked over have been given the all clear.

They said in a statement: "We can confirm the police are in attendance at our Oxford Street store following a short altercation between two males which involved the spraying of an unknown substance, believed to be CS gas, by one of the males.

"A few team members and customers were checked over by the ambulance service for irritated nose and throat, with all being given the all clear.

"The store continues to trade as normal."