YOUR article on Maryhill Housing Association ("Public-sector landlord launches probe into ‘rule breach’", The Herald, July 15) reminded me of an issue that gets an occasional airing in the Letters Pages, namely public sector pay (and pension provision). The usual target is local government, where pay is actually quite modest and pension provision is, unlike most of the rest of the public sector, through a “real” and effective pension fund.

Housing associations have grown up over a great many years, including a few that were created during the council stock transfer programme (including the largest, Glasgow Housing Association). They vary in size from very small to quite large organisations. However chief executive salaries appear to bear little comparison with those in local government. For example, Maryhill HA has around 3,500 houses (very modest by local government standards) but the CEO’s post attracts a salary (before benefits) of £85,000. The highest paid appears to be Glasgow HA’s CEO, who earns around £282k, considerably more than the city council’s CEO, who has an enormous budget, staffing and range of functions.