THE number of children in Scotland contacting Childline about problems with their mental or emotional wellbeing has shot up by 20 per cent during lockdown.

The NSPCC-run service said it had carried out more than 1,250 counselling sessions since March, or a monthly average of 419 sessions - compared to 351 a month prior to lockdown.

The charity said it is growing increasingly concerned that children are the "hidden victims" of the coronavirus crisis, with the young people who contacted the helpline saying they felt unhappy, overwhelmed and more recently anxious about the shift out of lockdown.

Some callers said family relationships, arguments, increased parental stress, and abusive home environments are impacting on their mental health.

UK-wide, the charity reports that demand for counselling sessions in relation to abuse is up by a quarter since lockdown began.

NSPCC Scotland is urging the Scottish Government to ensure its coronavirus recovery plan prioritises children’s needs, including additional investment in mental health and wellbeing in schools and in early prevention.

The charity said it was also vital that plans are in place to cope with a likely increase in referrals to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) as a result of lockdown.

Matt Forde, head of service for NSPCC Scotland, said: “There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has had a direct impact on the mental health of many of our children and young people in Scotland.

“It is vital that Childline can continue to be there to help support young people to cope and recover from the aftermath of this crisis.

“We also need to see this backed up by an ambitious recovery plan in Scotland that ensures children can access the vital services they need to begin to move forwards.”

UK-wide, the number of counselling sessions with children aged 11 and younger has increased by 37% compared to before the lockdown.

One eight year-old-girl told Childline she felt “sad and worried”, that her family did not care about her, and she was “scared of Covid-19”.

She said: “I don’t get any attention and am always fighting with my mum. I live with just my mum and don’t see dad much.

“We live in a tiny flat and sometimes we get so angry with each other we end up fighting. After we have had a fight I hurt myself because I feel like I am not good enough.”

Esther Rantzen, founder of Childline said: “The coronavirus pandemic has turned children’s lives upside down, cutting them off from the places they have relied upon in the past for comfort and support.

“During lockdown, the virus has imprisoned them in homes which may not be safe, with emotional and physical abuse, violence, or neglect.

"This has meant many young people have turned to Childline as their only lifeline.”

Childline has continued to operate during the pandemic despite having to close its night service for the first time in its history, and experiencing a 30% drop in volunteer hours due to counsellors having to self-isolate.

The charity is asking the public to donate £10 so it can continue to run services like Childline.

It comes as Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson warned emergency legislation rushed through in response to the Covid crisis had “impacted significantly on a wide range of children’s human rights”.

Mr Adamson said there is no collective data on the total number of children who are living in poverty, suffering food insecurity, have been digitally excluded, deprived of their liberty in various settings, are receiving mental health support services, or are needing additional support for learning.

And he said that “without this data it is hard to see how children’s needs are being met, no matter how well-intentioned the legislation is”.

The Scottish Government said it is "working with partners in health, schools, local authorities and the third sector to provide support and mitigate against the impacts of this crisis".

Rachel Cackett, executive director of Samaritans Scotland, said their helpline had received 645,000 calls from across the UK and Republic of Ireland during the first 13 weeks of lockdown.

She said: “During this period, we have heard from callers facing daily struggles with mental ill health, family and relationship problems and worries about money and jobs and we’ve seen rising levels of anxiety, loneliness and isolation among our callers.

"For many people and communities who were already struggling, the pandemic has exacerbated existing pressures and difficulties.

"While the long-term impact remains uncertain, we know that risk factors such as job loss, problem debt and loneliness and isolation are likely to increase as a result of coronavirus."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We do not want any child or young person to wait longer than they should for mental health treatment which is why we wrote to health boards to emphasise that these services should be a clinical priority and asked them to set out plans for recovery of mental health services in their Covid-19 mobilisation plans.

“The Distress Brief Intervention (DBI) programme is available nationally to those above the age of 16 and we are also continuing to support local authorities to develop and implement community mental health and wellbeing services and supports.

"These new support services will be available for 5-25 year olds, their families and carers."

He added that an extra £5.8 million was being spent to create new online support services.