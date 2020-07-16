A WHITE paper detailing how Westminster intends the UK to trade between its four nations has been published.

The 106-page dossier sets out the internal market plan, which the SNP claim is a “power grab” and a threat to devolution.

A row has been growing over the new legislation as Westminster officials say it will result in a “power surge” for Holyrood as well as devolved governments in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland would receive more than 111 new powers under the measures, claims Boris Johnson.

However Mike Russell, Constitutional affairs secretary for the Scottish Government today branded the promises “a lie” and said many of the powers are already within Holyrood’s remit.

He said: “These aren’t new powers for the Scottish Parliament, that is actually – I am sorry to call it this – a lie.

“The list of powers is dishonest. It is one of the most shocking pieces of dishonesty I have seen from a government.

“What it pertains to say isn’t true. It is a mish-mash of the things the Scottish Parliament already has, things it is already decided we won’t have because of the frameworks and things that could be automatically overridden by the decision of the UK to take a power away.”

Several Scottish politicians also complained they had not been given a briefing or advanced sight of the paper ahead of its publication.

The legislation includes a “mutual recognition” agreement which would see goods move freely within the United Kingdom.

Even if Scotland or Wales upheld different standards for goods or services, they would still have to accept them from England.

The SNP argues this could mean Scottish supermarkets would have to stock food products such as chlorinated chicken, even if it were considered inferior by the Scottish Government.

A letter sent by Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to Mr Russell on Wednesday evening said he had “misrepresented” the government’s plans.

Mr Gove wrote: “There are a few areas where your letter significantly misrepresents the Government’s plans but I am sure this will be clearer once you have had a chance to consider our actual White Paper. For example, decisions on university tuition fees, the smoking ban or minimum alcohol prices would not have been affected.

“Your letter also misrepresents our position on environmental, social and employment standards. As you will know, we are committed to upholding the highest standards. More powers will flow from Brussels to Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast as a result of EU Exit.”

A Whitehall source told the Herald it was “ a bit rich” for Mr Russell to complain that he had not received advanced sight of the white paper “when he pulled his officials out of discussions about internal markets over a year ago”.

Business leaders said they would be studying the new plans carefully, and urged both governments to work together.

Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) said: “Businesses in Scotland will carefully examine the detail of these proposals from the UK Government.

“SCC will participate in the consultation to ensure Scottish business views shape and inform government policy.”

She added: “We urge collaboration and partnership between governments and agencies as we attempt to build back the economy.

“Identifying new markets, upskilling our workforces and establishing new supply chains will enable economic recovery and help business to protect jobs and this must be the priority for all of us."

The British Chambers of Commerce Director General Adam Marshall said: "Businesses in all four nations of the UK will want to examine the detail of these proposals.

“No business should have to face additional costs when trading between the four nations of the UK, now or into the future. The UK government and the devolved administrations must work together to create a clear framework that gives businesses in every nation of the UK the same opportunities to trade and compete following the end of the transition period.

“A fragmented system would create additional costs, bureaucracy and supply chain challenges that could disrupt operations for firms across the UK.

“As these proposals progress, business communities will want practical considerations - not politics - at the heart of the debate.”