THE SCOTTISH Government has been told to rewrite its action plan for overhauling respiratory care services – amid demands for the blueprint to focus on “definitive targets over vague commitments”.

A public consultation on helping to inform the Scottish Government’s respiratory care action plan has now closed – but campaigners have stressed that in light on the Covid-19 pandemic, lung health should be given more attention by ministers as health services are rebooted following the crisis.

The British Lung Foundation and Asthma UK are also calling for lung health to be treated as “a national priority” - while Scotland’s health boards should be handed additional funding in help officials draw up plans for new services.

As the Covid-19 virus remains a threat to public health and the possibility of a second wave this winter, campaigners are warning that respiratory services were already running at capacity before the crisis and now face the added strain of catching up on a backlog of patients – as well as those suffering with Covid-19 related illnesses such as lung scarring or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland, said: "To keep our nations lungs as health as possible, we need a more ambitious care plan with definitive targets over vague commitments.

“Life for those with respiratory conditions has changed dramatically in the last few months and we think the plan should reflect these new circumstances people have found themselves in.

READ MORE: Air pollution spike warning if Scots not encouraged to get back on trains and buses

“We are therefore calling on the Scottish Government to make respiratory health a national priority, rewrite the strategy and give health boards the resources they need to develop new services to keep people with lung conditions safe and well.”

The draft five-year action plan warns that “the pressures placed on secondary care respiratory units is far greater than ever before” and focuses on asthma, bronchiectasis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “This is the chance for the Scottish Government to make some much-needed improvements to our approach to lung health in Scotland.

“What we really need to see in this plan is a proper commitment to providing long-term care in our communities. Our hospital to home service, delivered in partnership with the NHS, provides vital one-to-one support to people who are living with respiratory conditions, including those who have recovered from Covid-19, by helping them to live well at home once they leave hospital.”

She added: “Our service helps people get the support they need with the longer-term effects on their physical and mental health. It also reduces pressure on the NHS. The people that we support tell us that the period returning home from hospital is the most fragile time in their recovery.

“By supporting people to live well at home we can reduce the chance of hospital readmissions which will not only help now, but in the long term.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 'Raise taxes and force cars out of cities'

“The Scottish Government has shown commitment to supporting charities and services stepping-up during the pandemic. There is an opportunity to build on this and have a truly equal partnership.

“We now need to see a strategy and package of support to ensure people with respiratory conditions have this support and the health charities that deliver it are still around to ease pressures on the NHS for the longer term.”

Conservatives have also backed the calls for the Scottish Government to be more ambitious with plans to reshape respiratory services.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, Miles Briggs, said: “Respiratory support and care is more important than ever following the outbreak of Covid-19 because more people will have long term respiratory problems.

“Looking after a patient is not just about the initial curing of their illness, but also about their long-term health and quality of life.”

He added: “SNP ministers must be more ambitious and give greater priority to respiratory care, which would benefit thousands of Scots across the country.

“Having better post-illness care not only brings better quality of life, but also saves NHS Scotland money in the future when a person is healthier and able to live independently.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Plea to keep home working and cut air pollution

The final action plan is expected to be published in the early part of 2021.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Although our efforts are currently concentrated on saving lives, we are also planning how our NHS can move forward after this crisis has passed. Caring for those who need ongoing help after Covid-19 will be an important part of that.

“We have been driving improvement in the diagnosis, care, treatment and support of people with respiratory conditions. We are developing a respiratory care action plan, which will set out priorities to support the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions.

“We held a consultation on this plan, which was extended into July to allow further engagement, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. We are currently analysing the responses and a report will then be published, ahead of the publication of the final version of the plan

“As we continue to develop our understanding of the impact the virus has had on the health of the people of Scotland, the final respiratory care action plan will play an important part in our response. Any need for additional resources will be considered as we finalise the action plan.”