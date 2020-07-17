NICOLA Sturgeon has been urged to put carers at the heart of her coronavirus recovery plan or risk betraying them.

Oxfam Scotland said the First Minister joined others in clapping for carers at the height of the pandemic but must now take concrete action.

It said a recent report by the Scottish Government’s Advisory Group on Economic Recovery had a “glaring weakness” when it comes to recognising the systemic undervaluing of care work.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the charity said far too many carers are living in poverty and the coronavirus crisis has “exacerbated these pressures”.

It said: “Failing to place carers at the heart of the recovery would be a betrayal of all those whose contribution has been so critical to our society and economy during this crisis.”

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “During the height of the pandemic, the First Minister joined the people of Scotland in clapping loudly for the nation’s carers; rightly recognising them as the glue holding our country together.

“As she now prepares her response to the Advisory Group’s recommendations, Nicola Sturgeon faces a historic choice: place carers at the heart of Scotland’s recovery or betray them by leaving far too many living in poverty.

“For far too long carers, most of whom are women, have been taken for granted despite their critical contribution.

“As Scotland seeks to recover, we cannot miss this moment for change. We must protect carers from the injustice of poverty, now and in the future.

“The Scottish Government must implement the urgent, concrete steps needed to value and invest in care not only because it is the right thing to do, but because care, in all its forms, underpins our society, and our economy.

“There can be no national renewal if carers are, once again, left behind. A just and green recovery from Covid must be a caring one too.

“The solidarity people have shown with carers and other key workers during the coronavirus crisis cannot become a footnote of history; it must be a catalyst for change.”

Oxfam welcomed the fact that the Advisory Group’s report “calls for reform of adult social care to be accelerated...while also appearing to recognise the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus crisis on women who provide most care”.

But it said the report’s recommendations “fall far short of what is required” – for example, by acknowledging unpaid care work but suggesting no measures to better value it.

The letter comes as the charity publishes a new briefing to help thrash out a way forward.

It says that without bold action to fully value and invest in care work – both paid and unpaid – it will be impossible for the Scottish Government to tackle poverty.

Among other things, the charity calls on ministers to use devolved powers to raise new revenue, including consideration of a dedicated Scottish Social Care Tax.

It said devolved social security powers should be used to give low-income families the equivalent of at least £10 per week per child, plugging the gap created by the delayed Scottish Child Payment.

And it urged ministers to boost emergency financial support, including replicating the one-off coronavirus Carer’s Allowance Supplement of £230.10.

Oxfam said surveys suggest as many as 1.1 million people in Scotland are providing unpaid care.

It said the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the “incredible dedication of paid social care workers and the urgent need for substantial new investment in the sector to protect them from poverty”.

The charity said it “fully recognises that those with caring responsibilities in Scotland benefit from some additional financial protections compared to those in other parts of the UK”. However it said there “remains an overwhelming need for a step-change in how we value those with caring responsibilities through further investment”.