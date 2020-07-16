THE Russian embassy in the UK has dismissed Dominic Raab’s “unfriendly statements” about cyber attacks and election interference by the state as “barefaced propaganda”.

A spokesman for the diplomatic body has denied any involvement in attacks against coronavirus research facilities, or interfering with the General Election of 2019, as claimed by Dominic Raab and the National Cyber Securty Centre today.

He has also suggested that if the UK took action against the state, there would be retaliation.

On the conclusion that Russian actors tried to interfere with the poll, a spokesman said the embassy did not understand.

He said: “Our position is clear: Russia has not and will never interfere in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, especially in the context of democratic elections, and we always cooperate on matters of clear mutual interest openly and in good faith.

“It is up to the architects of this so-called “investigation” to explain how a brief episode, barely covered by the British media, could have impacted the outcome of the election. We don’t understand this.”

He added Russia had urged the UK to “establish professional dialogue” regarding cyber threats for years, but no offer has been forthcoming.

The claim that the Russian state has been involved has been branded “barefaced propaganda” by the embassy.

The spokesman said: “The British authorities are well aware Russia has established its National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Centre specifically to work on these matters.

“However, we haven’t received any requests on the above mentioned incidents through official channels. One has to conclude that this is not about a genuine cyber security concern, but barefaced propaganda.”

On the claims that Russian hackers linked to the country’s FSB spy agency have tried to steal vaccine information from UK institutions and companies, the embassy said: “ The same is true when it comes to fighting coronavirus. Russian authorities actively participate in respective international efforts, including those initiated by the UK Government.

“Moreover, we have proposed to our British partners to establish constructive bilateral cooperation between our health ministries and their subordinate bodies and agencies.

"In return, Russia is being blamed for trying to steal information on vaccine development.”

In a sinister conclusion, the embassy spokesman suggested there would be retaliation should the UK take action as suggested by the Foreign Secretary.

He said: “We have also taken note of the Foreign Secretary’s suggestion that the UK Government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the

future.

"In this regard, we would like to state once again that any unfriendly actions against Russia will not be left without a proper and adequate response.”