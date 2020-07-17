When I look back to the launch of Scotland’s new tourism strategy earlier this year, we all knew there were challenges ahead but I don’t think anybody could have predicted the storm to come.

That was only at the beginning of March. Just a few weeks later, we were forced to shut down the vast majority of the country, pretty much overnight. For many sectors, this has had a devastating effect but I don’t think anyone could argue how acutely the lockdown has affected our tourism and hospitality industries.

Tourism contributes a huge amount to Scotland’s economy with visitor spending equating to approximately £7 billion of GDP or 5% of the Scottish total.

Tourism is not only a very successful industry in Scotland, it is widely celebrated and plays a huge part in our representation on the world stage.

We’ve taken significant steps to address the immediate financial impact of COVID-19 and our total package of support now totals over £2.3 billion. This includes almost £900 million of non-domestic rates relief, a £1.3 billion business grants scheme and a £145 million package of targeted support for SMEs and the self-employed. This crisis is of course not unique to Scotland, and I have had regular calls with my counterparts in the UK Government and Devolved Administrations. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) is to be commended and has supported approximately 140,000 accommodation and hospitality jobs in Scotland. We continue to push the UK Government to extend this much needed scheme to support people in their jobs through what we know will be a difficult winter season. We also urged the UK Government for a reduction in VAT, which thankfully was listened to and I know many businesses and tourists will see benefits from this over the next six months.

However, my job is not done, the recovery period will be long, and I am acutely aware the sector will need ongoing support to ensure it survives into the next summer season in 2021. In addition to working on the urgent financial support packages, I also chair a new Scottish Tourism Recovery Taskforce. This specialist taskforce has a membership of over 30 industry stalwarts and we are looking very carefully at how we can stimulate demand, investment and the development of the sector to help these businesses recover. I intend this to be a very focused group aiming to quickly produce a report in September about what further measures we can take to help our tourism and hospitality businesses thrive again.

Throughout this whole process, industry has been telling us what it needs and we’ve been listening. I have had many meetings with businesses and sectoral organisations since lockdown in March, and bodies like the Scottish Tourism Alliance and UK Hospitality have worked tirelessly to represent their members and bring the key issues to the Government’s attention.

Since I announced the reopening of the sector, tourism and hospitality businesses across the country have been in detailed and thorough preparations for a return to trading. I’m extremely pleased that we were able to reach that date and many businesses have been able to reopen as planned.

A power of work went on behind the scenes to ensure this happened safely. We worked closely with industry bodies and trade unions to produce extensive sectoral guidance. As bars and restaurants began to welcome patrons indoors again only a couple of days ago, I’ve been impressed by the comprehensive actions so many businesses have taken across the country to ensure the safety of both their staff and customers.

And whilst all this work has been ongoing, VisitScotland has launched a new £3 million marketing campaign aimed at promoting the staycation market and encouraging Scots to holiday at home.

We have some of the world’s best tourism experiences here in Scotland. Sometimes it’s been too easy to jet away but I think the pandemic has presented this opportunity for us to slow down and explore what is on our doorstep. You don’t need to go very far, wherever you are in the country, to find outstanding natural beauty, wonderful tourist attractions and some of the world’s best local produce.

I’d encourage everyone thinking of taking a break to consider a staycation this year and explore their local area as the sector reopens. All of us have a responsibility to enjoy tourism safely, so if you do stay in Scotland, familiarise yourself with the guidance available, make your plans in advance where you can and be considerate of local communities.

We all want a flourishing tourism industry, with visitors from around the world staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and exploring our wonderful attractions.

But to get back to that ideal, we’ve had to work together to suppress the virus as much as possible. This weekend as many will be heading back out to enjoy some excellent Scottish hospitality, remember to stick to the public health guidance and stay safe. We’ve done an incredible job to get to where we are now and that is down to you, the public.

I have every confidence that if we all follow the FACTS, Scotland’s much loved tourism and hospitality businesses are more than capable of bouncing back to the former days of success.

Fergus Ewing in is Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Tourism