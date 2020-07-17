A trio of Scottish ocean rowers has teamed-up with their father, world renowned whisky expert Charles MacLean, to create a one-of-a-kind malt in a bid to save lives in Madagascar.

Six months ago, Ewan, 28, Jamie, 26, and Lachlan MacLean, 22, became the first three brothers to row any ocean, the youngest trio and the fastest trio to ever row the Atlantic.

To commemorate the event and to raise money for Argyll-based charity Feedback Madagascar to drill water wells in Madagascar, the three brothers worked with Mr MacLean and Whyte & Mackay master blender Richard Paterson to blend and bottle two limited-edition whiskies: Pillage and Spillage.

Proceeds from the sale of the whiskies will go to to provide clean water to more than 3,000 people in rural areas of Madagascar.

The organisation behind the whiskies is named for the boat the trio used to cross the Atlantic: Broar is a combination of the words brother and oar.

The components were “pillaged” from 17 distilleries on the West Coast of Scotland during Broar’s’ first training row. The campaign was dubbed Whisky for Water.

The team of experts who blended the whisky was led by writer, Whiskeria reviewer and star of ‘The Angels’ Share’, Charles MacLean, and includes Whyte & Mackay master blender Richard Paterson.

Each bottle contains a small amount of whisky, which accompanied the boys during their 35-day row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean in the Atlantic Campaigns Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Just 168 bottles of MacLean’s Pillage, a blended Malt, and 299 bottles of MacLean’s Spillage, a blended Scotch, will be available. Additional 700 x 5cl miniatures of will also be released, sold via Edinburgh retailer Royal Mile Whiskies.

Youngest Lachlan traveled to Madagascar two years ago where he saw for himself the real difference Feedback Madagascar was making to communities.

He said: “The experience of making the whisky gave us a real insight into Dad’s world. It’s no wonder people across the world are so enchanted by the flavours and stories behind Scotch whisky. The overwhelming generosity of the 17 West Coast distilleries which donated to our cause is a credit to the entire industry.

“Every dram will save lives; whisky is quite literally being turned into clean water.

He added: “We know better than anyone how high Dad’s standards are, and he’s very proud of this whisky. Ever since we sat down with Feedback Madagascar and dreamed up the ‘Whisky for Water’ campaign, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of people from Scotland and beyond and we’ve loved every minute of working with our Dad to hopefully make even more of a difference.”

The whisky has been a year in the making and was collected during Broar’s first training run.

Charles, who missed greeting the boys on the arrival from their world record-breaking row because they were more than five days quicker than anticipated, said: “What a blender is trying to do is make something that is more than the sum of its parts. To my knowledge, this is the first time that all the distilleries on the west coast have collaborated and we’ve tried to balance the personalities of the different whiskies to create two unique, attractive and very rare blends.

“This whole adventure - helping my boys get organised for the row, watching them break three world records and working with them to create these whiskies - has been a life-changing experience for them, and for me. I’m incredibly proud of them.”

The MacLean boys overcame seasickness, battery issues, storms, dehydration and exhaustion to reach Antigua in just 35 days. With their efforts, they’ve already raised more than £140,000 to be split between Scottish children’s charity, Children’s 1st, and Feedback Madagascar.

These whiskies should raise almost £100k, which would allow Feedback Madagascar to build at least 18 new Broar holes.

Jamie Spencer OBE, Managing Director of the Argyll-based charity, said: “The vast majority of the rural population of Madagascar doesn’t have access to clean water, and dirty water is a killer. In this instance whisky really is ‘the water of life’ - especially under the deadly shadow of Covid-19. Broar’s inspiring efforts and every bottle bought will transform peoples’ lives forever.”

Arthur Motley, purchasing and sales director at Royal Mile Whiskies, added: “Not only is this the first blending project of one of the most respected names in Scottish whisky and a limited edition, but all the proceeds will go to charity. Given those factors and the exquisite taste of both whiskies, we think the bottles could sell out within hours.”