THEY are the simple pleasures that help put the “great” in the Great British Holiday.

Coastal walks, fish and chips and rambling through the countryside give us that feel-good factor, a poll has revealed.

A study of 2,000 UK adults found what they love most about holidaying closer to home, which include an ice-cold drink in a beer garden, Mr Whippy ice creams and picnics.

Penny pusher machines at the arcade and miniature golf also featured on thelist, along with not having to worry about airports, luggage allowance or creepy crawlies as Britons do when they go abroad.

But the great British seaside tradition of buying sticks of rock didn’t quite make the top 30 list.

According to the poll, more than eight in 10 adults have been on a British holiday previously, and 29 per cent already have plans for one this year.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Whether it’s snuggling up by the fire on a cold day, jumping waves in the sea or tucking into freshly baked doughnuts, the UK really does have something for everyone.

“A holiday is a time to rest, do things you enjoy and make memories with your family which, given the last few months, is even more important.”

The poll also found Britons enjoy UK breaks for the nostalgia factor, the often shorter travel time, being able to speak the language and the opportunity to take their dog with them.

And more than one in three believe they are more likely to opt for a holiday at home this year than they normally would.

Nearly three-fifths are going on a staycation as they just want to get away from their home, while one-third want to avoid flying due to the coronavirus.

One-fifth are simply hoping to save some money.

It also found 44 per cent plan to take a trip down memory lane by going back to destinations they visited as a child. Top of the list of holiday spots people plan to return to is Cornwall, followed by neighbouring Devon and Scotland.

Creating memories with their own child is among the top reasons for wanting to revisit these locations, as well as knowing it will be a trip loved by their whole family.

In fact, two-thirds agreed some of the best holidays they had as a child were with their family on a staycation.

A further four in 10 said it’s the little things that happen on a holiday that make it enjoyable and memorable – not necessarily plush locations or extravagant beachside resorts.

The survey, conducted via OnePoll, also found more than six in 10 want aholiday to try and find some normality outside of social distancing and the lockdown. And 57% also think they will do more staycations even when the pandemic is over.

Mr Donoghue added: “We constantly get told it’s the little things and moments of a break away that really make it extra special, but this is definitely reflected in the results.”