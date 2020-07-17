A giant mural inspired by Sheku Bayoh painted on the side of Edinburgh’s Usher Hall has joined a trail of artworks across Scotland.

The giant new artwork – Justice for Sheku Bayoh – is among several new additions to joins the expanding Mural Trail as the country’s artists and arts organisations combine their voices to support Black Lives Matter.

The piece is inspired by the death of Mr Bayoh, who died in police custody in 2015, and whose death is to be the subject of a public inquiry.

Aamer Anwar, lawyer for the Bayoh family, said it encapsulates their “long struggle for justice and truth”.

He added: “It’s time that those who fly the banner of #BlackLivesMatter realised that there are also many George Floyds in the UK and their families need your support.”

The 18-ft tall mural is the biggest project that Kirkcaldy artist Abigail Mills, known as Abz, has taken on.

Ms Mills, who works as a tattoo artist, said the mural reflects her Scottish/Jamaican heritage and her self identify as a queer artist.

Her work joins graphic artist The Neon Requiem’s three portraits of women inspirations in his life – The Healer, The Nurturer and the Teacher – on display at the Lyceum Theatre, text contributions by Annie George at The Traverse Theatre, and six posters featuring words by some of Scotland’s leading BAME musicians, including Emeli Sande, Young Fathers and Findlay Quaye, making a remarkable cluster of creative activity by BAME creatives at Edinburgh’s theatre hub.

Scotland’s Black Lives Matter Mural Trail now has 24 locations across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, with a dozen more planned in the coming weeks, including locations in Stirling and Dundee.

The brainchild of Edinburgh based creative producer Wezi Mhura, the Trail is supported by Scotland’s leading venues and arts organisations including Edinburgh International Festival, Dance Base, Queen’s Hall Edinburgh, Eden Court, Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal.

Responding to the recent international outpouring of support for Black Lives Matter, following the killing of George Floyd in the US, the Trail provides a platform for Scotland’s BAME artists, working in their chosen media, including including paintings, digital, video, prints, photography and text, with the installations as varied as the artists themselves.

Ms Mhura said: “We hope this mural trail will help to start the conversations that need to be happening now.

“It’s been amazing to connect in with so many talented artists with roots in so many different places who have been so enthusiastic about getting behind this project”.

Edinburgh councillor Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener for the city, said: “This is hugely significant, not just culturally and artistically significant. It is in one of the most visible places in the city and will be seen from the road and by anyone walking past the Usher Hall. It is very high profile and this is a colourful and artistic statement of an injustice.

“For me it is all about education. There’s a huge re-education involved here and it is about retelling the past by the values that we now hold dear in the present.”

Earlier this month, as part of the Trail’s ambitions to stretch across Scotland, a mural was unveiled at Eden Court theatre in Inverness.

Local illustrator Jacqueline Briggs, who is half Scottish and half Papua New Guinean, drew on inspiration of the contrasting landscapes and cultures of her dual heritage in her artwork.

She said: “A celebration of the diversity of people who live in the Highlands, it is really exciting and poignant to have local banners of support for the movement fully incorporated within the artwork.“Displayed together, I hope to encapsulate the importance of unity and compassion as we strive for equality.”

To find out more about Scotland’s Black Lives Matter mural trail, visit: wezi.uk/blm-mural-trail/