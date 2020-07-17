STAYCATIONS are set to boom as Britons plan holidays after the lockdown, with figures revealing a surge in bookings and demand for self-catering.
Data from booking software firm SuperControl shows daily booking rates have nearly doubled during the week leading up to June 25 compared to the same time last year. About 13,500 properties across the UK and Ireland were included in the analysis.
Graphs on the company’s website show bookings were slightly down in 2020 relative to 2019 from the start of the year. They then started to drop off in mid-March when the virus outbreak hit the UK and the nation entered lockdown.
But in the last two weeks figures have improved, with more people choosing to stay in the UK for a holiday than fly abroad.
Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers chief executive Fiona Campbell said: “Scotland’s self-caterers, like our colleagues across the UK, are experiencing significantly increased demand. Much of the interest I’ve seen has come from Scottish guests who want a staycation in their own country.
