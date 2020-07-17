A CHARITY is urging the Scottish Government to ensure arthritis patients are not forgotten as it emerged almost half have had appointments cancelled during the coronavirus crisis.

A survey by Versus Arthritis found the pandemic has had “devastating” consequences for many patients managing arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions.

It found 43 per cent of those questioned have had appointments cancelled, while one in three said they have not had access to the care and treatment they need to manage their pain.

The charity is now warning ministers that if people continue to be unable to access appropriate care, hundreds of thousands of patients across the country are at risk of significant health deterioration – and it said the NHS will pay a higher price in the long-term as a result.

Versus Arthritis Scotland director Angela Donaldson-Bruce said: “The NHS has just about survived Covid-19 so far, but at the expense of services that many relied upon to sustain their quality of life.

“The Government must take urgent steps to ensure people with arthritis are not forgotten or ignored. We can’t go back to ‘normal’ – we must demand better.

“It’s imperative recovery plans include arthritis treatments, including joint replacement surgery, so this crisis does not accelerate further.”

The charity surveyed more than 6,000 people with arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions across the UK, including 600 people in Scotland.

It found more than half (51%) of those north of the Border reported being unable to manage their pain to undertake basic tasks, and the same proportion said they are not able to be physically active.

Four in 10 (40%) said they were feeling more lonely or isolated, rising to 46% among those who have been self-isolating.