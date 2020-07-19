I WAS sorry to read that video gamers were finding the experience less enjoyable now. The cause, for most, was the clumsy insertion of politically correct narratives, similar to the “homework” we’re now given in movies and TV shows.

The reason I found this sad is that I’ve always envied gamers their profession. At the same time, and completely contradicting myself as usual, I’ve never understood what enjoyment they get from it.

On the face of it, gaming should be the thing for me, though that phrase contains its own doom. Nothing is the thing for me. DIY, gardening, guitar-playing, origami: all a big let-down. Expertise eludes me. I’m fit for nothing.

Still, gaming should have been right for Robert. Firstly, it’s a form of escapism, which sounds ideal for someone like me, a dud – sorry, dude – who deplores reality and wishes it would go away. Gaming is said to be practised by adolescent boys in darkened bedrooms, which also sounds like me, give or take a few decades.

It’s for loners. Yep, me. It often has Lord of the Ringsy themes: these form the basis for my theology.

You get to change your identity and become someone else. Hallelujah! That has long been my dream, for I cannot abide myself. Bye bye, Bertie McNeil. Hello, Brad Boldfist.

Hold me back! I want to play! But, quickly, I discovered it’s not for me.

Some years ago, before I got moved on by security, I used to watch people going into a gaming shop in the mall. They looked like sad losers, so I was hopeful they might accept me.

But, inside, everyone was furtive. The bearded, lank-haired troll behind the till looked like he had halitosis of the personality. And, worse still, all the games had themes of violence and fighting (which don’t bother the PC brigade as long as it’s the right demographic doing it).

I’ve never understood this about you Earthlings. You profess a love of peace, yet nearly all your movies involve an approved use of violence. You come back from a peace demo then start hewing at folks’ heids in a computer game. Weird.

That stuff just doesn’t interest me. Even the games with Ringsy themes are all about battles, which are the most boring part of the holy books, where at least they’re generally over in a page or two, and the films, where they go on forever.

And that’s before we consider games’ dreadful, flat graphics: in this day and age! The figures in gaming move like constipated radges who’ve run out of medication. That’s the trouble with this escape from reality: it’s just not realistic enough.

I guess too that gaming involves much sittin’ doon, the new smoking health-wise. In addition, many people play the games with others online, which wouldn’t appeal, as everyone would eventually get annoyed with me as usual.

Apart from which, I don’t have any competitive instincts. And I don’t like games anyway. So it’s not for me.

But I sympathise with the people whose sport is being ruined by woke intolerance. I feel guilty about this as my generation, the original Bolsheviks in this ongoing revolution, started it. We opened the door to a hell whose devils are now turning on us.

If I could return to my late teens and early twenties, I’d choose plumber or electrician as a trade, rather than Marxist revolutionary.

Still, I feel sure it can’t be long before the the silent majority finally awakens, gets on its golden unicorn and slays the woke dragon, letting gamers game in violent peace again

Meanwhile I, for my part, will continue the quest to find a hobby that is the thing for me.

See submarines?

ONE day, in my favourite place, I was sitting on the porch with a medicinal dram looking out over the sea and mountains, when suddenly I saw a sleek black shape appear in the water. Ooh, it made me shiver!

For it was … a nuclear submarine. I couldn’t believe my eyes, though later I accepted that the beasties had to play somewhere.

The trouble with submarines is that they’re always sneakin’ aboot. This one at least was sailing along on the surface, but they must, by their very nature, go underwater often, which is a discombobulating thought. What if I was splashing about near the shore in my pants and somebody was peering at me through a periscope.

They might say: “He doesn’t look Russian or Chinese.”

“Nope, just your standard issue nutter.”

“All right, carry on sneaking bosun. The country remains safe.”

Only this week, we learned that, two years ago, one of the beasties nearly collided with the Belfast-Cairnryan ferry. How scary must that have been?

One wishes they’d toot a horn or something. But I suppose the sound would go all mushy and bubbly under the water.

FIVE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED THIS WEEK

IN Iceland, no one can hear you scream. So the famously loopy island country is inviting frustrated folk to come north and let it all out. They can even record their screams and replay them over loudspeakers. Sounds positively barking.

BACTERIA have started eating metal. California Institute of Technology microbiologists left some managenese oot overnight – easily done – and, in the morning, found the little monsters had scoffed it. Bacteria are an absolute shower. If you see one, stand on it.

THE average Briton eats 13 cows, 35 pigs and 38 lambs or sheep in a lifetime, says Facebook group Vegetarian Calculator. That said, if you eat two Quorn sausage rolls a week, you’ll have consumed a mushroom the size of Wales.

A ZERO Carbon Commission report has suggested that farmers should be taxed for their cows breaking wind. The controversial livestock contribute considerably to greenhouse gas emissions, because they have no manners and frequently let rip without a care in the world.

ARGUABLY handsome actor Robert Redford was turned down for a lead role in West Side Story partly because of his freckles. After a screen test, director Robert Wise made a special note of them. Aye, well spotted, mate.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.