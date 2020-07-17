A ten-year-old boy has died after an incident at a building site in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the site near Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel, just before 10pm on Thursday.
The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, but tragically died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital a short time after as a result of his injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances is under way, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.
READ MORE: Scottish nationalists are snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
A police spokesman said: “Around 9.55pm on Thursday police were called to a report of a boy seriously injured at a works site near Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel, Glasgow.
“Emergency services attended and the ten-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
“Police enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.