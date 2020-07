COFFEE was not on my radar growing up in Scotland. True, there was a watery grey tepid fluid on offer at the Mens Union between university lectures, and on British Rail trains. It was available countrywide, every hospital I worked in during the 1960s and 1970s producing an identical liquid. The only glimpse of sunlit uplands that awaited was on a school outing to Paris when the deep bowls of milky chicory coffee served at breakfast in our pension with warm croissants and the whiff of coarse Gitane cigarettes made me a Francophile for life. Two decades later, on a brief visit from Africa, I found civilisation had reached Abbotsinch – there it was, a Costa Coffee bar. After two cups of unexpected but very acceptable expresso, I felt I shouldn’t push my luck further and considered doing a U-turn back to Nairobi…..

Which brings us to Kenyan coffee, one of my favourites. There was a small, ramshackle but wonderfully hospitable hotel in a Nairobi suburb called the Hurlingham (pronounced ‘Hullygum’ by taxi drivers) which we used as a base for climbing safaris in East Africa. Each morning in the sunlit dining room with its creaking yellow-wood floor, one or other of the two elderly Luo waiters would, if they were in a good mood, serve up a pot of this rich, distinctive brew; if they were not, we would draw lots as to who would approach the closed kitchen door, knock gently, excuse themselves for interrupting, then plead for mercy.