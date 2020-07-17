NICOLA Sturgeon has today written a letter to the people of scotland, urging them to comply with the Test and Protect scheme to keep the coronavirus under control in Scotland.

The First Minister said that the public's efforts in helping to tackle the COVID-19 crisis has been "admirable", adding that everything has been done to save lives.

But while "great progress" has been made, she warned the virus has not gone away - setting out the role the public "needs to play" - adding that "we will only succeed if everyone does their bit".

If you have any #coronavirus symptoms, you need to self-isolate and book a test right away.



The Scottish Government have since set out the nine key steps to the Test and Protect scheme.

Ms Sturgeon added: "I understand this is asking a lot from you, and it will require exactly the same spirit of solidarity and care for each other as lockdown has done.

"Remember, the virus has not gone away."

Here are the nine key steps to follow if you experience COVID-19 symptoms:

1. Recognise symptoms

A new persistent cough, fever, or loss or change in sense of taste or smell means you should immediately begin household isolation.

2. Request a test right away

It is important to get a test as soon as possible.

Visit NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816 if you cannot get online.

3. Isolate

Isolate for 7 days from symptom start date, longer if fever continues and 48 hours after fever ends. Others you live with should isolate for 14 days.

4. Get tested

When isolating, you should only leave home to get tested. There are various ways of having this done.

5. Get results

They should be with you within 48 hours.

6. Provide details

If you have coronavirus, NHS contact tracers will contact you to confidentially ask who you have had contact with recently. If you don’t have the virus, you and your household can stop isolating.

7. NHS informs contacts

If you have coronavirus, the NHS will contact the people you have had close contact with. Your name will not be shared unless you give permission. All data will be held safely and securely.

8. Close contacts isolate

They will be asked to isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with you.

9. Household of close contact

If the close contact has no symptoms, others in their household don’t need to isolate. If the close contact develops symptoms, they should follow this guide starting from step 1.

If you do not have community or family support and need essential help, call the National Assistance Helpline on 0800 111 4000 (Mon–Fri 9am–5pm) or via textphone on 0800 111 4114. The helpline is for those who cannot leave their home or get the help they need elsewhere.

For current health advice and more information about the Test & Protect service visit NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect