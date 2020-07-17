SCOTLAND’S economy barely improved as the coronavirus lockdown began to ease, official figures have revealed.

The Scottish Government estimated GDP rose 1.5 per cent in real terms in May, after falling 18.9% in April and 5.5% in March.

Despite the recent uptick, the economy remains 22.1% smaller than in February, an unprecedented contraction in size and speed.

After the 2008/09 financial crash, Scottish GDP fell 4% over 18 months.

The GDP monthly estimate found different parts of the economy picking up at different speeds in May, as firms and consumers adapted to physical distancing and returned to work.

However the service industries, especially food and tourism, continued to suffer.

SNP Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the figures showed Covid continued to have a serious impact on the economy across the UK, and called for more borrowing powers for Holyrood to help address the fallout.

She said: ““We are determined to do everything in our power to support economic recovery and protect people’s jobs and livelihoods throughout this crisis.

“Since May lockdown restrictions in Scotland have been eased on several business sectors including manufacturing, construction and retail, and the Scottish Government has introduced a series of measures to help stimulate the recovery.

“We are implementing a £230m investment package to create jobs in construction, low carbon schemes, digitisation and business support and £38m for high growth companies.

“Yesterday, I outlined that the further £100m for employment support would provide additional assistance to move into work or retrain…. [with] at least £50m of that funding set aside to help young people get into work.

“However, we want to do more and continue to press the UK Government for the additional financial powers, or more funding, that would enable us to tailor a bespoke Scottish response to the crisis.

“It is concerning that despite the challenges facing our economy, the UK Government refuses to extend the EU transition period, a decision that will burden business with increased costs and more bureaucracy from 1 January.”