THE SCOTTISH Government has temporarily cut its daily Covid-19 press briefings to three days a week.

Nicola Sturgeon will not hold her daily conference today and on Monday – with the events moving to three days a week in a “temporary change” in order to give officials who help put the events together, a break.

Tuesday’s briefing will also begin at the slightly earlier time of 12.15pm and is likely to be a permanent move.

Ms Sturgeon said: “For the next two weeks, we are going to be moving to three briefings a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“The reason for that is when you watch these briefings, you see those of us who stand at podiums, but these briefings involve a lot of work on the part of people behind the camera."

She added: “This allows us to give people a bit of a break over the next two weekends in the summer period.

“We will return to five day a week briefings at the start of August as we go into that period running up to the return of schools, where I’m sure there will be a lot of questions, not just from the journalists but from parents and young people in particular will want to hear regular updates about our progress there.”