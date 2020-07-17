Union leaders are claiming a victory in their tribunal fight against Jamie's Italian.
Unite said members who were made redundant by the restaurant chain owned by Jamie Oliver had won their tribunal case against their former employer.
The celebrity chef was forced to close all but three of his UK restaurants last year, including one in George Square, after the company was plunged into administration.
A Unite spokesman said: "The Judge agreed that the company failed to adequately consult workers before they were made redundant and awarded 8 weeks wages to every one of the claimants.
"Let this be a lesson to those companies making mass redundancies right now without following proper process."
The celebrity chef said he was “deeply saddened” by the blow to his restaurant empire, which began with the opening of Fifteen in London in 2002.
Only his three outlets at Gatwick airport remained in operation as administrators sought a buyer.
The Herald has contacted the restaurant chain for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment