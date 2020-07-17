Union leaders are claiming a victory in their tribunal fight against Jamie's Italian.

Unite said members who were made redundant by the restaurant chain owned by Jamie Oliver had won their tribunal case against their former employer.

The celebrity chef was forced to close all but three of his UK restaurants last year, including one in George Square, after the company was plunged into administration.

A Unite spokesman said: "The Judge agreed that the company failed to adequately consult workers before they were made redundant and awarded 8 weeks wages to every one of the claimants. ‬

"Let this be a lesson to those companies making mass redundancies right now without following proper process."

The celebrity chef said he was “deeply saddened” by the blow to his restaurant empire, which began with the opening of Fifteen in London in 2002.

Only his three outlets at Gatwick airport remained in operation as administrators sought a buyer. 

The Herald has contacted the restaurant chain for comment.