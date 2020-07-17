THE former Speaker of the House of Commons insulted Chris Grayling on a live interview in a row around the Intelligence committee chairmanship.

John Bercow, the Speaker from 2009 to 2019 said in an interview with Sky News this morning that the former Transport Secretary was "manifestly not qualified to discharge the responsibility [of the role of chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee]".

He added: "He knows absolutely nothing about intelligence and security and, nice chap though Chris Grayling is, his whole track record shows that anything he touches turns to disaster.

"He is congenitally incapable of seeing a problem without making it making it very considerably worse."

The row has centred around the race to replace Dominic Grieve as the head of the influential committee which scrutinises the work of national security services.

The takedown of Chris Grayling by John Bercow is a great way to start your weekend. pic.twitter.com/aHBYIOVoK7 — Leon Ward (@LeonjWard) July 17, 2020

Mr Grayling - dubbed "Failing Grayling" for a number of high-profile errors during his time as Transport Secretary - was put forward as the Prime Minister's favourite to lead the committee.

He was beaten by Julian Lewis, who has since had the Tory whip withdrawn over allegations he colluded with opposition politicians to secure his place as committee chair.

Of Mr Lewis, the outspoken former Speaker said: "I'm sure nobody would seriously suggest that Julian Lewis, whose track record in this field is very long-established, is somehow unreliable or doesn't have the national interest at heart or lacks a grasp of the issues.

"None of those things [are] true. He is spectacularly well qualified, he enjoys support across the House, the government was in breach of the statute in seeking to interfere. Frankly, to accuse Julian of what essentially, the government is accusing him of, namely a lack of integrity and an impropriety, is outrageous.

“He has 23 years service in the House, he’s a highly dedicated member, he knows the issues”.

The committee yesterday vowed to publish a much-anticipated report into Russian interference in the UK election in 2019.

Dominic Raab confirmed yesterday that it is "almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents."

Chris Grayling's office has been approached for comment.