IT is a right-wing conspiracy group that has its roots in the darkest corners of the internet, believing - amongst other things - that there is a New World Order plot against President Trump. Now QAnon is aiming to go mainstream.

QAnon?

QAnon began in October 2017 with a series of posts on the anonymous internet forum '4chan' by someone using the name ‘Q’, claiming they had access to classified US government information. The Q was said to have come from ‘Q Clearance’ - the security clearance required to access top level restricted data.

Q initially claimed…?

That the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia was a smokescreen for an investigation into global elites, suggesting the President was masterminding a plan to arrest Hollywood stars and politicians for child abuse and corruption.

It picked up traction?

Despite no hard evidence as to who Q was, the conspiracy theories took flight and were picked up by the far-right. Among those to propagate the group was US actress, Roseanne Barr.

What does QAnon believe?

QAnon's beliefs are wide-ranging and wild, including an extreme theory that John F. Kennedy’s death was faked - with some followers suggesting he may even be ‘Q’ - but its key allegation is that governments worldwide, the banking systems, media and pharmaceutical industries are all ultimately controlled by a dark cabal of criminals keen to keep the people of the world in the dark. QAnon has been labelled a potential domestic terrorism threat by the FBI.

The web’s influence?

According to research by Marc-Andre Argentino, a scholar from Concordia University in Montreal, QAnon has seen a 71% increase in Twitter content and a 651% increase on Facebook since March 2020.

Trump?

Supporters have shown up to his rallies with Q billboards and apparel, but he has never outright endorsed QAnon. He has, however, retweeted QAnon supporters and tweets with QAnon messages. Last December he retweeted a video that included the hashtag #WWG1WGA which is the QAnon slogan ‘Where we go one, we go all”. Last month, his son, Eric, posted - and later deleted - an image of the American flag on his Instagram alongside the letter ‘Q’ and the WWG1WGA acronym.

Canada?

Earlier this month, police cornered a man in the grounds of the temporary residence of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not at home at the time. The man had a rifle and a revolver and had posted QAnon theories on social media.

Now?

QAnon has lived on the fringes, but this is changing. According to researcher Alex Kaplan, of the US publication Media Matters, 62 QAnon believers ran in the most recent congressional primaries in 27 different states in America. Almost all were Republicans, although a few were independents. At least 12 of the candidates will be on the ballot in November in the US, with results from primaries showing nearly 600,000 votes went to candidates who back QAnon.