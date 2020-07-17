A 51-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat on board a Ryanair flight.
A security alert was sparked after a note was found by crew, claiming there was a 'potential security threat' on board the flight from London to Oslo.
Oslo police say the plane landed safely before passengers were evacuated.
The aircraft is currently being searched by officers, including those from the bomb squad.
Cops have confirmed they have arrested a man, who they suspect was being the threats.
A statement said: “The police are in control of the incident and have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of being behind the threats. The man is a British citizen.”
Olav Unnestad, head of joint operational services in the Eastern police district, said the suspect would be interviewed as soon as possible.
A Ryanair spokesman said: “Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board.
“The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely.
“Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search.
“Passengers in Olso waiting to depart to London Stansted are being transferred to a replacement aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.
“This is now a matter for local police, and Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience that may have been caused.”
