AS cinemas are still in lockdown, an old Hollywood favourite has taken over Scotland.
In the age of social distancing, drive-in cinemas are the perfect solution to the problem of wanting to enjoy the communal experience of a trip to the pictures while maintaining a safe distance from other viewers.
They are popping up across Scotland and Edinburgh Airport is the latest venue to play host to a selection of old favourites, including Con Air, Airplane!, Alien and new classics, such as La La Land and Get Out.
The Edinburgh International Film Festival and Unique Events have teamed up to present a programme of films starting on Thursday, August 27.
The full programme is as follows:
Thursday, 27 August
6pm - Sunshine on Leith
10pm - Get Out
Friday, 28 August
2pm - Grease
6pm - Airplane!
10pm - Con Air
Saturday, 29 August
10am - Mary Poppins Returns
2.15pm - Clueless
6pm - William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
10pm - Alien
Sunday, 30 August
10.30am - Up
2pm - The Princess Bride
5.45pm - La La Land
10pm - Dirty Dancing
It follows a burgeoning trend across the country, with pop up drive-in theatres opening up on the shores of Loch Lomond and Glasgow Airport.
Events company itison have revealed a schedule of blockbuster hits at Loch Lomond Shores, to take place between July 29 and August 4, reported out sister title, the Clydebank Post.
The line-up of shows includes 80s and 90s feelgood favourites such as Dirt Dancing, Jurassic Park and Back to the Future, with tickets on sale at 10am on Tuesday, June 30.
The Drive-In Cinema has also announced details of its events this summer that will all take place in Paisley, Renfrewshire, right beside Glasgow Airport, reported the Glasgow Times.
Things begin with screenings of Toy Story and The Lion King on July 21 and 22, respectively.
The week of shows also includes screenings of Grease (July 23), The Dark Knight (July 24), Braveheart (July 25) and Sunshine on Leith (July 26).
