ON March 23 the UK, along with many others, enforced a lockdown which brought the most restrictive limitations placed on the public in living memory. People were literally paid to not work, the economy was in ruins and it was the most catastrophic impact felt by the planet since the second world war. Travelling essentially stopped, sourcing food became more difficult than ever and we entered a new age.

We started having food delivered instead of doing a weekly trip to the shops, delivery companies stocks’ went through the roof and we realised that buying local and growing our own had more merits than we may have deemed it before. Laying hens became impossible to source, seed sales went up six-fold and we learned new recipes that we might never have considered before.

During lockdown I decided I wanted to make a difference, so I started a Facebook page, Rural2Kitchen. My goal was to show the benefits of getting your food from local places, be that locally supporting grocers or at the farm gate, or even better…growing your own, either indoors or if you are lucky enough to have space for a plot. On top of this, I felt it important to show the good side of the farming industry, as it has at times received a lot of bad press.

The UK prides itself on one of, if not the highest animal welfare standard on the globe. There is as yet no chlorinated chicken or hormone-infused beef here, thankfully. With that comes an obligation on our farmers to care not only for their animals but also the environment around them. That includes limiting pollution of nearby watercourses, the atmosphere and the sequestration of carbon.

The power of local is unparalleled and for the most part unknown. This is the case with food consumption as well of course. The food that sits on your plate may well have travelled further in the last day than you have in a lifetime. The energy expenditure of transport and handling is higher than that gained in food consumption. Let that sink in. The main problem in that system is the reliance on foreign goods. The UK is around 60-70 per cent self-sufficient and all of the food we produce is subsidised to keep prices down for you and me, the consumer. The production in the UK comes with the strictest animal welfare regulations, one of the highest-rated required environmental compliance systems on earth as well as creating jobs for four million people.

Take pride in what we as a nation have in Scotland. Population-wise we are small, in a world where 14 countries have more than 100 million people and 71 cities have a higher population than us, we are somewhat dwarfed to the point of insignificance. However, we have one undeniable trait, community spirit with an interest in looking out for those around us. We can translate that to looking after our own country, and furthermore our planet by the use of local and reducing the carbon footprint on our most fundamental requirement, food.

So, from now on, I implore you all to check what you buy, for the good of the planet, the animals involved in food production as well as yourself. Look for “Red Tractor”, or “Scotch Assured” specifically in Scotland. Have a look online to see what labels are important to you.

Remember, food sourced two cities away is worlds closer than half a globe away.

Wallace Currie is the founder of Rural2Kitchen