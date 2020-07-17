THE death of Carrie Fisher was one of the inspirations for her new novel Scabby Queen, Scottish novelist Kirstin Innes has revealed.
In an interview to tie in with the book’s publication next week, Innes has told the Herald Magazine that the prevalence of celebrity deaths in 2016 and what they uncovered about our attitudes to women in the media was a direct influence on her work.
In particular, Innes singled out the sudden change in opinion towards Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, after news of her death was announced in late December that year.
“Carrie Fisher was getting horrendous abuse for being an older woman who had not stuck to her svelte younger form and had political opinions,” Innes said. “And then she died, and it was like she was suddenly sainted.
“It got me thinking about how we generally prefer our celebrities to be either young and pretty or dead and voiceless.
“The fact that this kind of sexism was still so endemic really struck me,” she added.
Sexism in pop and politics are at the heart of Scabby Queen. Kirstin Innes discusses the novel, her own activist history, and her teenage Goth days in tomorrow’s Herald Magazine.
