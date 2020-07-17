POLICE have warned the public about fraudsters posing as officers accusing victims of not wearing face masks.
Members of the public on the Isle of Lewis have been targeted by the scam, which involves someone calling to accuse the victim of having been spotted not wearing a mask.
The Highlands and Islands Police Division said a person was targeted in Stornoway earlier today by a fraudster.
READ MORE: Mourning Edinburgh family question funeral restrictions
Officers in the area are aware of other people having been targeted and have urged people who are contacted by the scam to contact 101.
A post to the division's Facebook page read: "We received a report around 3pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, of a scam call where a person claimed to be a police officer and accused the person of not wearing a face mask.
“Officers are aware that other people in Stornoway have received similar calls and are urging anyone else who has received one to make them aware by contacting 101.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's daily Covid-19 media briefings cut to three days a week
“The calls are not genuine and we are advising people not to give out any information and report the calls to police.
“Enquiries into the calls are ongoing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.