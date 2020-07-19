THIS week marked the reopening of Scotland's tourism industry.

After months of uncertainty during the coronavirus lockdown, our country's hotels, pubs, restaurants and other sectors reopen - with the virus suppressed to low levels acoss Scotland.

To mark the news, we've pulled together 'five of the best' on a range of topics.

Here are five of the best beaches in Scotland:

Ord beach, Sleat, Skye

On the west of the Sleat peninsula with views across Loch Eishort to the Cuillin beyond, the sandy and pebble-strewn beach at Ord is a hub for wildlife with otters, seals and eagles – white-tailed and golden – spotted here.

There’s rarely more than a handful of people around and when the tide goes out there are rockpools for guddling in as the sea air blows away the cobwebs.

It’s a wonderful nook to watch the sunset or enjoy stargazing on clear nights.

Traigh Mhor, Barra

The topography unfurls revealing rugged cliffs, sand dunes, marram grass, wildflower-sprinkled machair and a patchwork of crofts, until finally you see it: a bright turquoise lagoon and the white sands of the runway.

Traigh Mhor on Barra is part of a working airport rather than a place for sunbathing or building sandcastles, home to the only scheduled beach landing in the world. Once the island safely reopens to tourism and visitors, it is a must-tick on any bucket list.

Chanonry Point, Black Isle

This shingled beach on a narrow spit of land jutting out into the Moray Firth will delight nature lovers.

Scotland's east coast is home to almost 200 bottlenose dolphins and here at Chanonry Point, between Fortrose and Rosemarkie on the Black Isle, is one of their favoured haunts.

Even on a dreich and gloomy day, the heart soars watching the pod produce a thrilling show of acrobatics as they play and fish in the strong currents.

Loch Morlich, Cairngorms

Scotland’s only freshwater beach lies on the shores of Loch Morlich, surrounded by forest and against a backdrop of the Cairngorms.

The sandy bay is popular for sailing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing. Or you can just sit back and soak in the breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

Loch Morlich is the highest beach in Britain at 984ft (300m) and has an interesting history, the area used as a commando training school during the Second World War.

Belhaven Bay, near Dunbar, East Lothian

Part of the John Muir Country Park, the beach at Belhaven Bay is a majestic stretch of sand. Fringed by sheltered dunes, salt marsh and grasslands, it looks out over the Forth Estuary with stunning views of the Bass Rock.

Belhaven Bay is an easy-on-the eye spot for picnics. When the wind is up, it is perfect for activities such as beginner-friendly surfing or kite flying.

Those keen to stretch their legs can take an amble along the nearby cliff top trail towards Dunbar harbour.