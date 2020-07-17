AUTHORITIES in Stirling have introduced emergency measures to stop motorists parking on a Trossachs road.

Parking will be banned along the A821 between Aberfoyle and Kilmahog in response to "continued irresponsible" parking along the route.

Police Scotland closed the A821 at Dukes Pass last weekend due to concerns over the volume of traffic in the area and people abandoning their cars on sections of the road, making it difficult for vehicles to pass safely.

The new measures will allow Stirling council authorities and police officers to take action against cars parked dangerously or obstructively.

Stirling council is also working to create a permanent "clearway" on this stretch of road, to make the road safer through regulation of traffic.

Convener of the Environment and Housing Committee, Councillor Jim Thomson, said: “It is disappointing that drivers continue to park in an irresponsible manner on sections of the A821.

“Their actions are causing serious problems for both drivers, local communities and businesses, resulting in the need for these emergency parking restrictions.

“We have been in engaging with other agencies, including Police Scotland, and local community groups and businesses for the past 12 months about the introduction of safety measures on the A821, and will continue to do what is necessary to keep people safe.”

Vice Convener, Councillor Danny Gibson, said: “Given recent events we have been required to put an emergency notice in place to protect public safety. Enforcement action can now be undertaken by the Council in response to reckless behaviour by drivers that does not take into consideration the impact on local residents, businesses and other road users.

“As Covid-19 travel restrictions ease, we would urge people planning on visiting the Stirling area to consider how and when they travel, to avoid busy places and to respect our rural communities.”