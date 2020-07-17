A council in Scotland has cancelled its winter events programme in an effort to prevent local outbreaks of Covid-19.

People living in Renfrewshire, which covers Paisley, Renfrew and Johnstone, will not be able to attend this year's Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks events.

The events programme usually draws in tens of thousands of visitors annually.

Renfrewshire council say the decision was confirmed at the council's Emergencies Board as part of ongoing measures to help to manage the coronavirus pandemic and minimise the risk of local outbreaks.

It comes after calls from councillors last month to cancel the large-scale events to stay in line with current guidance.

Last month, the local authority also pulled the plug on all its events during summer and autumn, including the Hallowe'en weekend and Pasiley's Spree festival.

The award-winning Hallowe’en weekend – originally scheduled for October 30 and 31 – attracted around 41,000 people to Paisley last year and involved more than 350 costumed performers.

Renfrewshire Council leader Councillor Iain Nicolson said: “I know this will be disappointing news for everyone who supports and attends our popular winter programme and we are sorry that these events cannot go ahead this year. I hope everyone will understand that we must put public health first and will do everything we can to be back in 2021.

“Scottish Government guidance currently prevents mass gatherings from taking place and since we announced the cancellation of our summer and autumn programme, major events and festivals across the country have continued to be cancelled. Even if the restrictions due to coronavirus were relaxed, physical distancing measures are likely to remain in place for some time to ensure we do not experience local outbreaks and a further lockdown.

“Our major events take months of extensive planning and organising - and with uncertainty over how and when they can return, we have to take this difficult, but prudent decision now.

"We are proud of the social and economic impacts the events programme contributes to our communities – and we will continue to focus on delivering a fantastic events programme in 2021, working closely with national bodies and following public health advice.”