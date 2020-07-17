POLICE across Scotland are warning the public about bogus callers during lockdown.

Various police division across the country have reported incidents of scams and have issued advice on how best to protect oneself from fraudsters.

READ MORE: Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins to stand down at next year's Holyrood election

In a Facebook post, Greater Glasgow Police Division said: "Police Scotland has seen a recent increase of Bogus incidents in the Glasgow Area, whereby victims have been approached on social media regarding gardening work and maintenance work. Suspects have thereafter attended the home address of the victim, obtained monies for supplies and failed to return.

"Do not hand or send money before the work is completed, always check the credentials of the company. Shop around if you decide you need work done and if you suspect you have been the victim of doorstep crime don’t feel embarrassed to report a scam."

Police in Edinburgh posted a list of ways to avoid being scammed on their Facebook page, advising people to exercise caution and to not be afraid to say no if you suspect something isn't right.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's daily Covid-19 media briefings cut to three days a week

The force also warned people not to be fooled by the credentials of businesses, which they said could be faked.

Even evidence of having completed a job in the area should not necessarily be trusted, warned Edinburgh police, as this can be used as a way to get a foothold in an area.

Lothians and Scottish Borders Police have issued a warning about phishing scams warning people to suspect emails they believe might be scams, including those relating to Covid-19.

A post on the force's social media read: "Please forward any dubious emails – including those claiming to offer support related to COVID-19 to: report@phishing.gov.uk

READ MORE: Sturgeon insisted rules used against Salmond should apply to 'former ministers'

"The NCSC’s automated programme will immediately test the validity of the site. You will receive an email acknowledging your report. Any sites found to be phishing scams will be removed immediately."

The Herald told earlier today how police in the Highlands and Islands were investigating bogus callers claiming to be police officers targeting people in Stornoway and accusing them of not wearing face masks.

Citizens Advice Scotland CAS) can offer help if you think you have been scammed.

They list the following as new scams which have sprung up in light of the coronavirus pandemic:

advertising face masks or medical equipment at high prices

emails or texts pretending to be from the government

emails offering life insurance against coronavirus

people knocking at your door and asking for money for charity

READ MORE: Hotelier warns Scotland is scaring off visitors from England

Their advice states: “If you see emails or texts about coronavirus from someone you don't know, or from an unusual email address, don't click on any links or buy anything.

“Don't give money or personal details to anyone you don't know or trust - for example, someone who knocks on the door and offers to help.”

You can report online scams to CAS here, but the organisation advises members of the public to contact the police on 101 if: “the scammer is in your area or you've transferred money to the scammer in the last 24 hours”

More information can be found here.