FAMILY legend has it that I weighed over 10 pounds at birth. Probably explains why I’m an only child. I was the class fatty all the way through primary school. Some would say my parents were guilty of child abuse, but nothing could be further from the truth. Having survived the hardships of the 1920s, 30s and 40s, they simply wanted to give me the things they missed out on. Unfortunately, most involved chocolate. Obesity beckoned, but I was saved by lifelong participation in exercise and sport.

I was lucky. Like all overweight adults, I would have been more vulnerable to Covid-type illness. Add respiratory failure and Type-2 diabetes to the mix and another public health emergency is in the making. The UK government has already declared a “war on obesity”. The Prime Minister may be more of a roly poly model than a role model, but his press ups regime suggests even he’s got the idea. In Scotland we seem proud to let it all hang out as we wobble down the high street. Around one third of our children are overweight or obese. 65% of adults are considered overweight, with 29% classed as obese. Time and pounds roll on together, with an astonishing 78% of those between 65 and 74 classed as overweight.