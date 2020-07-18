THE SCOTTISH Government has been told to draw up “targeted support for women” after female unemployment soared during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish Labour is calling for officials to guarantee jobs for women as part of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis – alongside a pledge to promise employment for young people.

New statistics show that between May 2019 and May this year, the percentage of women in Scotland who were unemployment increased from 2.9 per cent to 4.4 per cent – a rise of 1.5 percentage points, with almost half of the increase coming between March and May of this year.

Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard, has called for a quality jobs guarantee scheme supporting women of all ages, in what he claims is in contrast to Conservative and SNP plans to support only young workers.

Mr Leonard said: “The rise in unemployment among women in Scotland is truly alarming, but the SNP don’t seem to realise just how serious this is.

“Unless the Scottish Government sets up a quality jobs guarantee scheme which includes targeted support for women as well as young people, the progress we have made in narrowing the gap between men and women in the workplace will be set back decades.

He added: “The gap has widened rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is likely to have been caused in part by hospitality job losses and childcare pressures amid the closure of schools. There is still too much uncertainty about schools going back, and it is likely that job losses when the furlough scheme ends will disproportionately affect women.

“But it is clear that unemployment was rising among women prior to March. Just as Scotland was unprepared for the public health and care crisis, Scotland is also unprepared for the coming economic crisis – and the widening inequalities it is likely to cause unless we intervene now.”

Equal opportunities organisation Engender has warned that working women are being adversely impacted by the economic fallout.

Emma Ritch, executive director of Engender, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed how much we rely on women’s unpaid work to keep society functioning.

"Pre-Covid, women were already four times more likely than men to give up employment because of multiple caring roles; during lockdown we have seen that mothers are one and a half times more likely than fathers to have lost or quit their jobs. The recession following the pandemic will hit retail, hospitality, and tourism hardest, which are sectors in which women and black and minority ethnic people are overrepresented.

“We urgently need policy interventions to prevent a negative spiral in which women’s unemployment will widen the pay gap, increase the expectation of unpaid care for women, and further entrench women’s inequality in Scotland.

"We need to increase the pay and conditions for women in undervalued sectors like cleaning, retail, care and clerical work, including by investing in care and childcare infrastructure.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.