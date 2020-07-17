Nicola Sturgeon has revealed her thoughts on Scottish independence and the upcoming Holyrood inquiry into former mentor Alex Salmond in a new tell-all radio interview.

The First Minister spoke to Times Radio's Cathy Newman in an interview broadcast on Friday, as part of the station's 'The Ladder' series.

Here are the main talking points from today's interview:

Scottish independence

Ms Sturgeon told Cathy Newman that independence would happen 'sooner rather than later'.

The First Minister said that, in becoming independent, Scotland would thereafter become 'an equal partner' with the rest of the UK.

She said: "It won't happen because I say it should happen, or any other politician says it should happen, but I believe that is the path Scotland is on and I think when that day comes, and I think it will be sooner rather than later.

"We don't turn our backs on others across the UK. We become an equal partner and we take more responsibility for our own decisions and forge our own path in the world."

Alex Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon said the situation between herself and Alex Salmond has been 'personally difficult'.

The former First Minister is to be the focus of a Holyrood inquiry, which Ms Sturgeon is due to give evidence to later this year.

She described how she will feel a “sense of relief” when she finally gets to speak about the breakdown in her relationship with Salmond.

She said: "It’s been personally difficult. I suppose I would just reference or say to people, imagine how it would feel, you know, for any reason and whatever the circumstances if somebody that has been one of the biggest presences in your life, outside my own family, my husband, probably the most significant adult in my life for all of my adult life, and just imagine that and then imagine that they’re not in that role anymore. And it’s difficult."

Sexism

In the interview, Ms Sturgeon admitted that if social media had existed when she began a career in politics, she may never have ventured into the industry.

She referenced the media coverage surrounding her meeting with former Prime Minister Theresa May, and also highlighted the amount she has been questioned about her lack of children.

She said sexists and misogynists have direct access to young female politicians through social media, and it may have put her off.

She said: “I’m not sure, hand on heart, that if Twitter had existed when I was growing up, would I be sitting here right now? I don’t know, genuinely.

“It’s really, really hard if you’re a younger woman in particular of finding ways of coping with that.”

Becoming First Minister

The pair touched briefly on the feelings felt by Ms Sturgeon after becoming the First Minister of Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We'd just came out of the independence referendum which was just something that had happened at 100 miles an hour.

"There was a sense of it being a bit of a whirlwind, very immediately you have a million things to be worried about.

"There was a consciousness of the magnitude of it, and being the first woman to be First Minister in the short life of the Scottish Parliament."