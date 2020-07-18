Scotland has recorded no new Covid-19 deaths for the second day in a row - making it one death in the last 10 days.
The Scottish Government confirmed 21 new people tested positive for the virus, taking the to total cases in Scotland to 18,422.
305 people are currently in hospital across Scotland with confirmed Covid-19, of which only three were in intensive care. Another five were in ICU with suspected Covid-19.
The updated figures come as Scotland heads into its first weekend since pubs and restaurants were allowed to welcome visitors indoors.
However, all venues have had to adapt to new social distancing guidelines.
