First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "overwhelmed" at the cards, flowers and good wishes for her 50th birthday.
In a post on Twitter, which ended with a love heart emoji, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "To say I'm overwhelmed by all the cards, flowers and good wishes I have received from across the country for my (ahem) 50th birthday, would be an understatement...so I just wanted to pop on here briefly (before hopefully staying away for the rest of the day!) to say thank you."
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon calls on SNP to unite ahead of Holyrood election
To say I’m overwhelmed by all the cards, flowers and good wishes I have received from across the country for my (ahem) 50th birthday, would be an understatement...so I just wanted to pop on here briefly (before hopefully staying away for the rest of the day!) to say thank you ❤️— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 19, 2020
On Sunday morning, husband and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell posted a tweet showing large, helium-filled balloons shaped in the number 50, captioned with a love heart emoji and "Wakey Wakey @NicolaSturgeon".
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment