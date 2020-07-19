First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "overwhelmed" at the cards, flowers and good wishes for her 50th birthday.

In a post on Twitter, which ended with a love heart emoji, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "To say I'm overwhelmed by all the cards, flowers and good wishes I have received from across the country for my (ahem) 50th birthday, would be an understatement...so I just wanted to pop on here briefly (before hopefully staying away for the rest of the day!) to say thank you."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon calls on SNP to unite ahead of Holyrood election 

On Sunday morning, husband and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell posted a tweet showing large, helium-filled balloons shaped in the number 50, captioned with a love heart emoji and "Wakey Wakey @NicolaSturgeon".