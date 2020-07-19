Scotland has recorded 23 new confirmed cases of coronavirus – the highest increase in almost a month.
The number of new cases has now risen in each of the last five days – up from three on Tuesday – although no further deaths of people with the disease have been recorded.
The previous high for new cases was recorded on June 21, when there were 26 positive test results.
A total of 18,445 people in Scotland have now tested positive for Covid-19.
There were 302 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Saturday evening, three of whom were in intensive care along with another patient who is suspected of having the infection.
Reacting to the news, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "This is still a low number of cases - and fluctuation is to be expected - but they will all be carefully examined, so that any patterns are identified. Test & Protect is also working to break the chains of transmission. But we must all play our part by remembering FACTS"
