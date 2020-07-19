The 10-year-old boy who died after falling down a hole at a building site has been named by police as Shea John Ryan.

Emergency services were called to a report of a boy seriously injured at the site near Glenkirk Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow, at approximately 9.55pm on Thursday.

Shea was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

It is understood he fell down a hole into water.

Detective Constable Edwina Perry of Shettleston CID said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Shea at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death — which is not being treated as suspicious — remain ongoing.”

Tributes have been paid to the 10-year-old, including by his headteacher at Camstradden Primary School, Margaret Coyle.

Ms Coyle said: “We are devastated to hear the tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with Shea’s family and friends.

“In the short period of time he’s been with us at the school, Shea has made many friends with school staff and the children.

“Everyone will be shocked to learn of his death and we will do all that we can to offer support to the family and wider community in Drumchapel.”

The incident happened at a multi-agency site which is part of a Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership project, funded by Glasgow City Council’s City Deal.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of the tragic death of a young boy on a construction site in Drumchapel and our first thoughts are with Shea’s family and friends.

“We understand the circumstances are being investigated by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive and it would be inappropriate to comment further while that is ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water, one of the agencies, said: “We are aware of an incident at a construction site in Drumchapel … which has tragically resulted in a young boy losing his life.

“We, together with the other agencies working on this site, are assisting Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive with their investigations.

“All of our thoughts are with the boy who has lost his life, his family and friends.”