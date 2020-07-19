Donald Trump has hit out at poll the results presented to him by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that show Joe Biden in a health lead.

The poll, which was showed to Donald Trump during an interview, showed Democratic candidate Joe Biden up by eight percent.

However, the polls from Fox were blasted as "even more fake" than the polls in 2016.

“First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls,” Trump insisted. “They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake.”

The president instead said that he and his re-election campaign have their own polls that have him leading the race.

chris wallace trump interview#TrumpThreatensAmerica#VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare#chriswallace#trump

"First of all, I'm not losing. Because those are fake polls" -- Trump dismisses a Fox News poll showing Biden up by 8 points pic.twitter.com/Th6CDoXQih — kensgonewild (@FreshSam5) July 19, 2020

“We have polls where I’m leading,” he said. “I have a poll where we’re leading in every swing state.”

Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.

Four years ago, in the closing stages of Mr Trump’s race against Hillary Clinton, he said he would not commit to honouring the election results if the Democrat won.

Pressed during an October 2016 debate about whether he would abide by the voters’ will, Mr Trump responded that he would “keep you in suspense”.

The Biden campaign responded to the president’s latest remarks, saying: “The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Mr Trump has seen his presidential popularity erode over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of nationwide protests centred on racial injustice that erupted after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis nearly two months ago.