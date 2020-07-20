Piers Morgan has said he holds 'great respect' for Nicola Sturgeon in a public birthday message.

The TV presenter, who is known to have had disagreements with the First Minister in the past, tweeted on Sunday as Sturgeon celebrated her 50th birthday.

Hundreds of well-wishers paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon, with some setting up banners in view of Bute House in Edinburgh.

Mr Morgan tweeted an image of Ms Sturgeon live on GMB as she spoke of independence ahead of the General Election last year.

He wrote: Happy 50th Birthday, First Minister ⁦@NicolaSturgeon⁩.

"Great respect for the fact you always face the music & never duck interviews."

Ms Sturgeon had previously said she was 'overwhelmed' by the cards, flowers and good wishes for her 50th.

She wrote: "To say I'm overwhelmed by all the cards, flowers and good wishes I have received from across the country for my (ahem) 50th birthday, would be an understatement...

"So I just wanted to pop on here briefly (before hopefully staying away for the rest of the day!) to say thank you."

She also jokingly remarked that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had gifted her a present with his intention to visit Scotland as part of a new campaign to save the Union.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson could visit as early as next week and plans to tell Scottish voters that if they stick with Britain they will continue to benefit from huge economic support.

Reacting to the news on social media, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Nice of Boris to send me a birthday pressie (And for those who take Twitter a tad too seriously - this is a joke!)"