A pro-independence group is to stage a protest today over Westminster's internal market plans.

All Under One Banner have described the white paper by the UK Government, which is to act as a blueprint for trader after the Brexit transition period, as the "latest, gravest, threat to our rights”.

The group are to hold a "static, distanced demo" outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh as part of the "first in a series" of demonstrations.

“The demonstration is the first in a series of actions which will continue every month and will grow as the threat to our rights and to our Scottish Parliament grows nearer," the group said.

“The unveiling by the Westminster Government of its ‘UK Internal Market’ white paper on July 16 shows that, even while Scotland strains every sinew to deal with the Covid crisis, London-based politicians are plotting and planning to destroy the rights of the people of Scotland.

“This is a clear warning of what is to come unless we stand firm, resist now and step out of the deceitful and dishonest Union as soon as we can.”

The SNP had previously vowed to thwart the internal trade bill "at every stage", as they consider it to be an attempt at a "power grab" from Holyrood.

The 106-page Internal Markets white paper published by Downing Street sets out plan for regulating trade within the four nations of the UK and includes a “mutual recognition” agreement which would see goods move freely within the country.

Even if Scotland or Wales upheld different standards for goods or services, they would still have to accept them from England.

All Under One Banner organiser Keir McKechnie said: “We want to send a clear message to the Westminster junta who wish to strip us of our rights that the people of Scotland give notice of our intention to assert our democratic rights to self-determination and to independence.

“There is a growing appetite for independence across Scotland and Scottish society to make a clean break from an increasingly right-wing, racist and unequal UK.”

The group say social distancing will be maintained throughout the protest, and that they chose Monday as it would be quieter than the weekend.

They have strictly limited participation to local, registered people, and are aiming to have no more than 129 ptotestors taking part - one for every MSP.