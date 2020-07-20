The death toll on Scotland's most dangerous roads has been unveiled.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request have revealed that, between January 2017 and summer 2019, there were 785 serious or fatal accidents on Scotland's trunk roads.

At least one person lost their life in 137 of these.

The A82, which connects Glasgow and Inverness through Fort William, has been revealed as the deadliest road in the country.

On this stretch, 73 serious or fatal accidents took place.

The Falkirk to Thurso stretch of the A9 had the second-highest number of crashes, sitting at 69.

Jamie Stone, Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said the Scottish Government must take responsibility for these figures, and urged drivers to be careful as lockdown restrictions ease.

He said: “With our tourist industry reopening, thousands of people will be planning their trips to see more of our beautiful country.

“Unfortunately, as these figures show, too many people are still falling victim to death or serious injury on Scotland’s roads.

“The Scottish Government must take responsibility for this alarming situation. The very least we can do for the families of those who have died is sort out our roads.

"Lots of investment has been ploughed into roads in the south of Scotland, but next to none has made its way to the Far North. With the NC500 already seeing a spike in traffic, it is really crucial that the SNP finally delivers on its promise to improve road safety."

Here are the top ten most deadly roads in Scotland, by the number of serious or fatal accidents: