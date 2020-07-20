A FORMER SNP politician has added his support to a new pro-independence group hoping to win votes at the next Holyrood election.

John Wilson, who was MSP for the Central Scotland region between 2007 and 2016, said the move was an opportunity.

The Alliance for Independence (AFI) wants to stand candidates in Holyrood's proportionately elected regional list seats.

This would leave the first-past-the-post constituencies free for the SNP to fight, potentially maximising the number of pro-independence MSPs.

Former SNP MSP Dave Thompson is on AFI's steering group.

However critics warn the move could split the vote, spark dissent and lead to accusations of "cheating" the system.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants the SNP to be united ahead of the 2021 election.

In an interview published at the weekend, she said: "History is littered with examples of political parties that start talking to each other as opposed to the public."

But Mr Wilson, who quit the SNP after the 2014 independence referendum and later stood unsuccessfully for the Greens, backed the new party.

Quoted in the Daily Record, he said: "In 2016, the overwhelming majority of second SNP votes produced little or nothing for the independence movement.

"In Central, the SNP took every seat and the second vote became a wasted vote."

He added: "I don't think it causes confusion. My view is voters are looking to maximise their vote, they're the ones who want to drive home the argument for independence.

"Quite rightly AFI won't stand constituency candidates because they understand the SNP will want to field them everywhere.

"This is an opportunity for other political figures to be involved.

"The reality is we need to get as many MSPs to show there is a clear majority in 2021 that indicates Scotland’s desire for independence."

A recent poll put support for independence at 54 per cent.