DRIVE-IN events including concerts, comedy nights and theatre shows will be able to take place from Wednesday, it has been announced.

Ministers said such innovative approaches can provide "a first step towards recovery" for the beleaguered culture sector.

Experts have judged the transmission risk associated with drive-in events, where the audience remain in their parked cars, is sufficiently low to allow them to take place.

Other live outdoor events are not due to start again before July 31. Drive-in cinemas were allowed to resume from last week.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The ideas coming forward from our events and festivals sector are both a sensible way to deliver live events and demonstrate that innovation thrives in adversity.

“The risk of Covid-19 spreading in environments such as live events where a number of people are gathered together means, sadly, the format as we know it may have to adapt for some time to come.

“Drive-in live events signal that innovative approaches can provide a first step towards recovery and can be the needed lifeline for our events sector during this time.

“I would encourage our local communities and events sector to work together to be creative and consider the possibilities of drive-in live events – from music concerts and local bingo nights, to family theatre and a reimagining of some of our most loved annual live events.”

Peter Duthie, chair of the Event Industry Advisory Group and chief executive of the SEC in Glasgow, said the move was good news.

He said: "The events industry has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to be one of the last industries to come out of lockdown.

“Events contribute in the region of £6 billion to the Scottish economy and also make a vital contribution to the nation’s wellbeing.

"To ensure they continue to do so, the Event Industry Advisory Group is working closely with the Scottish Government to help build a speedy and sustainable long-term recovery plan for the sector as whole.”