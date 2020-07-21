I'D be delighted to take Fergus Ewing up on his suggestion and have a holiday in Scotland (“If you are taking a break, then help Scotland with a staycation”, The Herald, February 17). However, I am having logistical difficulties planning my usual trip to Arran because I use public transport.

To travel from St Andrews to Blackwaterfoot involves a bus or taxi, three trains, a ferry and another bus. Will I be able to get on the trains?

Will I have to book seats on all of them plus the ferry? Will the full timetables be operating? Will the connections work? What happens if I am delayed and miss my intended boat; will I be able to get the next one?

All being well, the journey takes at least six hours, door to door. Will there be refreshments on the trains or on board the ferry? If not, will there be time to queue for food at Haymarket or Glasgow Central without missing a train, or do I have to pack sandwiches?

Until I can be certain of undertaking the journey, I cannot book accommodation. I note, though, that rooms are being eagerly snapped up, presumably by those with less complicated travel arrangements. It's a pity, because those of us who travel by public transport being limited in what we can carry – though in my case that comprises a folding bike, pannier, rucksack and golf-bag –tend to spend more money at our destination; as we do not have a car, campervan or motorhome to load up in advance with comestibles at mainland prices. That means, though, that we need to be sure that the various eateries will be open.

I'm holding on until I get some definite information about travel, which I believe will be forthcoming early in August, but until there is certainty, I fear I'll be "staycationing" in the house.

Jane Ann Liston, St Andrews.

I HAD a wry smile on my face when I read Fergus Ewing's article. He wants to encourage tourists to come and stay in Scotland, but he studiously ignores the First Minister's refusal to rule out forcing English tourists into quarantine. We hear about cancellations from potential visitors from England all the time

Mr Ewing was asked about this by Gordon Brewer on the BBC Politics Scotland show on July 12 but he said that was not in his remit. I suppose he is frightened of the First Minister's ire or even being demoted if he dares to say anything about it.

Anne Kegg, Uddingston.