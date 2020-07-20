Boris Johnson has reiterated that he will not approve a second independence referendum during a briefing in Westminster.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said his government would "continue to uphold the decisive verdict" from 2014's referendum.

Addressing the media ahead of the Prime Minister's visit he said: "The UK wide response to the coronavirus pandemic demonstrates, more than ever, the importance of the Union. Through UK government support over 900,000 Scottish jobs have been protected and thousands of Scottish businesses have been granted loans.

"The United Kingdom's armed forces have also provided vital support for NHS Scotland, airlifting critically ill patients from some of the most remote communities, helping convert temporary hospitals and running mobile testing sites. And that's on top of the £4.6bn we have given to the Scottish administration, so they can fund the NHS and other public services in Scotland.

"It was in 2014 that the Scottish people voted to keep our United Kingdom together. Both sides committed to respecting that decision, and the First Minister promised it would be a once in a generation vote. The UK Government will continue to uphold the decisive verdict from the referendum."

