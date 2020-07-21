When rapper Kanye West announced he was running president, eyebrows were raised.

Much like the current occupant of the White House, West announced his 2020 campaign through a barely coherent tweet.

Surely, we thought, he is not being serious. This is a PR stunt.

But, if it is one big hoax, the performer has taken things one step with a campaign launch in South Carolina.

And, as tempting as it would be to write this off as a promotional stunt, we all remember what happened the last time an unhinged Republican with more money than sense made a play for the Oval Office...

Is it a hoax?





Most likely. However West’s unorthodox rally, held in Charleston, South Carolina, did little to clarify his motivation.

The 43-year-old is running as a candidate for his self-styled Birthday Party, so it is hard to believe there is any conviction behind his apparent 2020 bid.

His rally seemed to consist of off-the-cuff declarations about policy platforms and rants about abortion and abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

What did West actually say?





Appearing onstage with “2020” shaved into the back of his head and wearing a protective security vest, West addressed the gathered crowd without a microphone.

He cried as he told the rally his father had wanted to abort him - and he “almost killed” his own daughter.

“There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy,” he said.

However he then added that he believes abortion should remain legal, but there should be financial support for struggling new mothers - suggesting that “everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars”.

What did he say about Harriet Tubman?





West gave an impromptu monologue about 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said.

Tubman was born into slavery, but managed to escape a Maryland plantation in 1849, aged 27. She then returned to the South to rescue other slaves on the network of routes and safe houses known as “underground railroad”, risking her own life to lead people to freedom.

Will Kanye West actually be on state ballots?





West, who announced his candidacy on July 4, has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states. He needs to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot in a number of others.

Last week he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the deadline.

What has the reaction been?





Professor Jason Nichols, a senior lecturer in African American studies at the University of Maryland, told the BBC he feared West’s rambling appearance pointed towards a “manic episode”.

He said: “He was a little more coherent than he has been in other times... I really believe he is in a bad place right now.”