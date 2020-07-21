The British public is finally about to see the details of the 'Russia report'.

It has been nearly a year and a half since it was completed and is to be published this morning.

It is expected to provide an overview of the threat Russie poses to the UK.

There are a few things that we can expect that relate directly to Scotland.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Russia report?





The Russia report gives a general view of the threat Russia poses to the UK. The investigation was launched after the posing of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury two years ago.

It will now bring into focus the findings of a months-long investigation into potential Russian interference in UK democracy, including the Scottish independence referendum, Brexit vote and 2019 General Election.

When will the Russia report be published?





The report is to be published on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Its publication was delayed by Boris Johnson calling a general election and by the need to re-establish the committee.

What can we expect?





It is of course difficult to determine exactly what will come from the report until it is published, however there are a few things people are speculating will make an appearance.

The Daily Telegraph has reported the probe found “credible open-source commentary that Russia undertook to influence the campaign on Scottish independence” in 2014.

But the paper added the 18-month investigation did not find Moscow played any part in the 2016 Brexit vote.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has claimed it was “almost certain” Russia tried to interfere in the 2019 general election.

Did Russia meddle in the Scottish independence referendum?





This will likely be the most closely-read aspect of the report, especially here in Scotland.

Essentially, it has already been revealed that operations by spy agencies in Moscow played a significant role in the presidential election in America in 2016.

Questions have been raised since as to whether there were similar activities around the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, as well as the Brexit referendum in 2016.

A leak to the Telegraph revealed the report is expected to describe meddling in the independence vote as the 'first post-soviet interference in a western democratic election".

Last week, the UK Government said they believed Russian actors had tried to meddle in last year's general election, however this as after the report was finished.

We will be bringing you the latest on the Russia report as the papers are published later today. Make sure you check back with The Herald for updates.