Russia attempted to influence the Scottish independence referendum but not the Brexit vote, according to reports.

This morning, the British public is to see the long-awaited Russia report for the first time and get an understanding into alleged Russian interference in British democracy.

The report has found “credible open-source commentary that Russia undertook to influence the campaign on Scottish independence” in 2014, the Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said the Russia report by MPs and peers described the Kremlin's role in the vote that could have split the UK as “the first post-Soviet interference in a Western democratic election”.

After an 18-month investigation, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) found that the Brexit vote had not been targeted, according to the newspaper.

The full document is set to be published this morning following months of delays, days after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed it was “almost certain” that Moscow had tried to interfere in the 2019 election.

Mr Raab said last week that “Russian actors” had tried to influence the 2019 contest by “amplifying” stolen Government papers online.

The ISC’s alleged findings of interference in British democracy come after the UK, US and Canada claimed that Russian intelligence-linked hackers tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin dismissed the accusations in a BBC interview.

He said his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.

“We do not interfere at all,” he said.

“We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labour’s party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”

Asked about the alleged attempts to steal details of coronavirus research, Mr Kelin said: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.”